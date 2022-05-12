News

2023: APC stalwart warns party against tampering with zoning arrangement

A stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa, yesterday sent a warning to his party that any attempt to tamper with the zoning arrangement to allow the South East have their turn in 2023 would amount to losing the presidential elections. The former APC Publicity Secretary in Niger State described it as ‘wicked and morally wrong’ for any zone in the country to struggle with the South East in the 2023 presidency, if truly our leaders have conscience.

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, while reacting to the growing number of aspirants that have purchased the APC presidential nomination form for the 2023 election, said it is now clear that the leadership of the party have made up their minds to discard the zoning arrangement that has kept the country united since 1999. Speaking to selected journalists in Minna, Vatsa said: “This will spell doom for the party in 2023, because I foresee all the alphabets that make up APC falling apart and go back to their original owners.

“The party will split and the centre cannot hold. There is no way people can watch and see this high level of injustice and complete lack of morality being displayed by greedy leaders”. He also expressed worry about the desperation by some politicians from other zones like the North, the South West and South South, who are jostling for the presidency after they have all had a shot at the number one position in the country. “This shows that our leaders have lost their places in the affairs of honour and there is no morality any more.”

 

