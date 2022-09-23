2023: APC support group backs Bello’s appointment 

Politics

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

As some youths are against the appointment of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello as the National Youth Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, a support group of the party has thrown its weight behind the governor.

According to APC Young Stakeholders, Bello’s appointment would enhance thecouncil and bring the youths closer.

However, after his appointment by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu some youths kicked against his choice, stating as a governor it was inappropriate for him to occupy that position.

The youths, who briefed the media in Jos,  said Tinubu ought to have appointed somebody else.

But addressing the media on Thursday in Abuja, the spokesperson for the APC support group, Aliyu Audu, congratulate Bello on his appointment.

He described the appointment as around peg in a round hole, just as he stressed that his appointment is a further demonstration of Asiwaju’s ability to identify individuals, regardless of religion, tribe or gender that has the wherewithal to deliver on any given task.

 

