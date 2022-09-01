News

2023: APC, Tinubu distancing self from Buhari administration – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as other APC leaders are distancing themselves from President Muhammadu Buhari over his abysmal failure.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba noted that in a desperate bid to whitewash their battered public image, the APC presidential candidate and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima orchestrated a photo opportunity with the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“This is a patriotic Nigerian leader whose PDP-led purposeful and successful government the APC leaders viciously harassed, constantly insulted, labelled, sabotaged and discredited for their selfish power-grabbing enterprise,” the party said.

It noted that Tinubu vilified and pilloried Dr. Jonathan, spewed hate against his administration and reportedly funded a near riotous protest, concocting economic lies, propaganda and false statistics to discredit the administration.

The party also alleged that Shettima as governor of Borno State sabotaged and frustrated Jonathan’s administration in its effort to curb insecurity in Borno State.

 

