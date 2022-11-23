News

2023-APC to INEC: Reconsider use of electronic transmission of results

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

 

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday expressed concern over the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit the 2023 general elections electronically.

 

The APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu gave the concern when the Commonwealth Delegation for the 2023 general election paid a visit to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

 

According to Adamu, the power situation in Nigeria cannot guarantee the use of electricity to transmit election results; therefore the INEC should reconsider its decision.

 

Also the National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Argungun said that mobile networks in his state, Kebbi, cannot guarantee electronic voting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel subsidy: Senate urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to transmit a bill to the National Assembly to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Lawan made the call in his remarks shortly before he referred the President’s request to amend the 2022 Appropriation Act to the Committee on Appropriations after the bill passed the second […]
News

Tanker explodes, razes shops, buildings in Onitsha

Posted on Author Onah O. Onah

Hell was let loose in Onitsha, Anambra State as fire explosion raised hundreds of shops and a commercial bank in the area on Friday when a petrol tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sparked fire at the popular Upper Iweka junction of the commercial city. The incident occurred at about 8:30am at the shoe […]
News

Wike to LG bosses: Destroy all illegal refinery sites

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state to hire bulldozers and destroy identified illegal crude oil bunkering and artisanal refinery sites in Rivers State. Wike, who gave the order yesterday during a meeting with the council chairmen, the state Commissioner of Police and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica