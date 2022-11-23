2023-APC to INEC: Reconsider use of electronic transmission of results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday expressed concern over the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit the 2023 general elections electronically.

The APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu gave the concern when the Commonwealth Delegation for the 2023 general election paid a visit to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

According to Adamu, the power situation in Nigeria cannot guarantee the use of electricity to transmit election results; therefore the INEC should reconsider its decision.

Also the National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Argungun said that mobile networks in his state, Kebbi, cannot guarantee electronic voting.

