2023: APC using EFCC to hound opposition –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to hound and harass its leaders in a renewed move to cow and weaken opposition formation ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party noted that former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, former Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, and his Bayelsa and Kano State counterparts, Senators Seriake Dickson and Rabiu Kwankwaso, were being harassed by the anti-corruption agency. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the plot was to use the EFCC to further harass outspoken PDP chieftains in a bid to muzzle the party, force a one-party state and deny Nigerians a voice to challenge the atrocities of the APC administration.

“We alert Nigerians of how many of our leaders are being harassed by emissaries of the APC in a bid to get them to compromise their stand against the corrupt and inept APC administration,” the party stated. It however stated that no amount of intimidation, harassment and use of anti-graft agencies to clampdown on its leaders on trump up corruption charges can make the PDP abdicate the mandate already given to it by Nigerians to lead in the effort to rescue the nation, come 2023.

“The APC knows that it has been rejected by Nigerians having failed woefully and that there is no way it can win elections under any condition,” the party said. PDP accused the ruling party of devastating the nation’s economy and bringing so much hardship on the people. According to the PDP, the APC has compromised national security and thrown the country open to bandits, insurgents and terrorists.

