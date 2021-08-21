News

2023: APC using EFCC to hound opposition – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to hound and harass its leaders in a renewed move to cow and weaken opposition formation ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The party noted that former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, former Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, and his Bayelsa and Kano State counterparts, Senators Seriake Dickson and Rabiu Kwankwaso, were being harassed by the anti-corruption agency.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the plot was to use the EFCC to further harass outspoken PDP chieftains in a bid to muzzle the party, force a one-party state and deny Nigerians a voice to challenge the atrocities of the APC administration.
“We alert Nigerians of how many of our leaders are being harassed by emissaries of the APC in a bid to get them to compromise their stand against the corrupt and inept APC administration,” the party stated.
It, however, said that no amount of intimidation, harassment and use of anti-graft agencies to clampdown on its leaders on trump up corruption charges can make the PDP abdicate the mandate already given to it by Nigerians to lead in the effort to rescue the nation, come 2023.

