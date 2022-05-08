News

2023: APC will experience political tsunami soon – Vatsa

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa, has warned that following the rate at which politicians (aspirants) are dishing out millions to buy the presidential and governorship forms, a political tsunami will soon take place.

Vatsa, who spoke to selected journalists in Minna, the state capital on Sunday, said the foundation which the APC is built is not of truth, and that it will surely collapse.

He averred: “I foresee a political tsunami rocking the APC, because in the history of Nigeria we have never seen the selling and buying of forms worth such ridiculous amounts.

“They are dishing out money as if it is paper. And this is the same money they said it’s not available. Nigerian students have been at home because they claim there is no money anywhere, but when it is time to buy forms for presidency, governorship, money is coming out from left, right and centre.

“I think there is something underneath; whatever APC does has meaning. It’s not something that people will think monies are just being dished out; there is something about this latest doling out of money to purchase presidency forms.

“The truth is, because the foundation for which APC is built on is not of truth, it will collapse. Very soon, it won’t be long a political tsunami – a political wind from the North, South, West, East and Middle-belt – will consume the APC, because there is no truth.”

Vatsa said most of the aspirants know they will not emerge even at the party primaries, yet they are trooping to buy the forms.

The former Publicity Secretary of the APC also took a swipe at the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) who officially declared he would run for governor in his native Kebbi State, saying: “Where did he get all the money he buys vehicles he is distributing?”

While calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the source of the monies being used for the purchase of forms, the former Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism added: “See the way the Minister of Justice is giving out vehicles because he wants to go and contest for governorship.

 “Where is the EFCC? They should go after these people. They (EFCC) said recently that they will probe the source of funds used in buying the forms. Nigerians are anxiously waiting; they should go ahead and probe these people.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

