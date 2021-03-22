2023: APC will soon collapse, says Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is at its last lap of disintegrarion.

Tambuwal, a PDP governor, made this prediction in Sokoto during the Eastern Senatorial District local government campaign flag off held in Gwadabawa Local Government at the weekend.

Sokoto Eastern Senatorial District has eight local governments, which the governor urged to come out enmass and vote for the PDP in the forth coming March 27, 2021 local government election in Sokoto state.

The governor, while stressing that the APC at all levels has lost value, relevance and acceptability in the minds of Nigerians, added that, he was not suprised that even in Sokoto, they decided to boycott the coming local government elections to avoid any impending defeat and consequent shame.

According to Tambuwal, who was a governor on the platform of the APC between 2015 and late part of 2018 before returning to the PDP, the APC has no clear-cut blueprint to galvanize the nation’s potentials for development.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 7th National Assembly and now second term governor in Sokoto State, said the PDP is a party for all and always ready to accept everybody with equal rights and treatment.

Showing satisfaction with the over 5000 members of the APC that defected to the PDP during the rally, Tambuwal said the political door of the PDP is still widely opened to receive more members both at the state and national levels.

Said Tambuwal: “Every single Nigerian knows why the party (APC) is boyccoting the forth coming local government election in Sokoto State. The reason is very simple. The APC has lost relevance in the state and Nigeria, and it will continue to be unpopular until Nigerians votes them out of power soonest.”

Decrying that Nigeria is facing insecurity like never before, Tambuwal said all Nigerians should see security as their collective responsibilities.

He further stated that on his part as governor of Sokoto State, he has been trying by providing over 100 utility vehicles and additional 50 motorcycles to security agencies in the state, in addition to other assistance.

While stressing that insecurity is the greatest challenge confronting Nigeria and Nigerians at the moment, Tambuwal urged all and sundry to see security as everybody’s business.

The governor also appealed to all Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols, as according to him, the pandemic is still with us.

