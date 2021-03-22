Politics

2023: APC will soon collapse, says Tambuwal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sokoto State Governor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is at its last lap of disintegrarion.
Tambuwal, a PDP governor, made this prediction in Sokoto during the Eastern Senatorial District local government campaign flag off held in Gwadabawa Local Government at the weekend.
Sokoto Eastern Senatorial District has eight local governments, which the governor urged to come out enmass and vote for the PDP in the forth coming March 27, 2021 local government election in Sokoto state.
The governor, while stressing that the APC at all levels has lost value, relevance and acceptability in the minds of Nigerians, added that, he was not suprised that even in Sokoto, they decided to boycott the coming local government elections to avoid any impending defeat and consequent shame.
According to Tambuwal, who was a governor on the platform of the APC between 2015 and late part of 2018 before returning to the PDP, the APC has no clear-cut blueprint to galvanize the nation’s potentials for development.
Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 7th National Assembly and now second term governor in Sokoto State, said the PDP is a party for all and always ready to accept everybody with equal rights and treatment.
Showing satisfaction with the over 5000 members of the APC that defected to the PDP during the rally, Tambuwal said the political door of the PDP is still widely opened to receive more members both at the state and national levels.
Said Tambuwal: “Every single Nigerian knows why the party (APC) is boyccoting the forth coming local government election in Sokoto State. The reason is very simple. The APC has lost relevance in the state and Nigeria, and it will continue to be unpopular until Nigerians votes them out of power soonest.”
Decrying that Nigeria is facing insecurity like never before, Tambuwal said all Nigerians should see security as their collective responsibilities.
He further stated that on his part as governor of Sokoto State, he has been trying by providing over 100 utility vehicles and additional 50 motorcycles to security agencies in the state, in addition to other assistance.
While stressing that insecurity is the greatest challenge confronting Nigeria and Nigerians at the moment, Tambuwal urged all and sundry to see security as everybody’s business.
The governor also appealed to all Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols, as according to him, the pandemic is still with us.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Lagos PDP: One party, several interests

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Recent developments in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State have made the party an opposition gasping for breath. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE looks at the gale of suspension among groups within the State Executive Council and what it portends ahead of the 2023 governorship race Normally, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in […]
Politics

Biden: From councillorship to presidency

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri reports

  The shocker pulled by the candidate of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, in the just-concluded presidential election, Joe Biden, culminates a journey that began in 1970, when he was elected a New Castle County Councillor, Felix Nwaneri reports       The much expected presidential election in the United States (U.S.) has come and […]
Politics

Ondo guber: PDP’ll dislodge APC, says Jegede

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has expressed confidence that his party will defeat the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming October 10 governorship election in the state. Jegede, who was the PDP candidate in the 2016 governorship election in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica