2023: APC will sweep all polls – Lalong, Nentawe

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong and Director General of the

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council is optimistic of a big win for the party in the forthcoming elections from the state to the federal level.

Lalong while speaking at the flag-off of the APC gubernatorial campaign in Wase on Wednesday, Plateau State, said the party has performed excellently in the state and Nigeria which has made it formidable and the party to beat.

Lalong said with few weeks to the elections, the APC with its candidates and teeming supporters has been working hard to ensure that it wins the elections with a wide margin.

He expressed happiness that while he has been busy cris-crossing the country with the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC gubernatorial candidate and his successor by the grace of God Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda and his team have also been traversing the nooks and crannies of the state to canvass for votes.

Lalong said from the response so far, the people of Nigeria and Plateau State have decided to go with Tinubu as President and Kashim Shettima as his Vice, as well as Dr. Yilwatda as the next governor of the state with Pam Bot-Mang as his Deputy.

Speaking about the achievements of the ‘Rescue Administration’, the governor said that while he inherited a state riddled with crises and violence, he is going to hand over a state that is peaceful and bubbling with life and economic activities. In addition he said his government has completed most of the abandoned projects he inherited and also executed many which have been put into use for the good of the people.

Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Idris Wase said the achievements of the APC under Governor Lalong are, unprecedented, enormous and visible.

Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency Yusuf Gagdi said Plateau is in safe hands because of the choice of Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda who will continue with the legacies of Governor Lalong.

Plateau State APC Chairman Hon. Rufus Bature, while handing over flags to the gubernatorial candidate and other candidates of the party, charged members to remain steadfast go back to their polling units to work for the victory of Dr. Nentawe and all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections.

He received decampees from other parties including the gubernatorial candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP), Engr. Manji Gontori.

In his remarks, APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Yilwatda thanked the people of the state for showing him uncommon love and acceptance, promising to work to sustain the peace and security of the state by building on the achievements of Governor Lalong.

On arrival in Wase, the governor and his entourage visited the palace of the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammadu Sambo Haruna where they sought his royal blessings.

