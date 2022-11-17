2023: APC will sweep Ebonyi – Speaker

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru, has said that the party will sweep the state in the 2023 general election. He said the party is on ground in the state and win all positions in the state in the general election.

Nwifuru spoke in Agbaja community, Izzi Local Government Area of the state during a chieftaincy title conferred on him and his wife, Uzoamaka, for their contributions to the development of the community and the state. He noted that the first election in the general election will show opposition that APC was the only party on ground in the state.

He said: “My mission in politics is development, developing the people. I will continue to do this. “Our party, APC is a party to beat in 2023. It is a grassroots party, a party that has the masses of the people at heart and our governor has done well. “So, we are sweeping all the positions in the general election. We will sweep opposition with our brooms, we will defeat them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...