2023: APC women drum support for Tinubu's presidential bid

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Binra Edu, has promised that women and youths will deliver at least 40 million votes to the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate Alhaji Kashim Shettima in the 2023 election. Speaking at the women’s presidential campaign council kick-off in Ilorin, Edub urged women to lay aside all distractions, saying: “The deal is 40 million votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima. “We have a super candidate in Tinubu as well as his running mate.

The two of them will bring Nigeria to its dreamland. This is the time to unite.” Edu, who said that women would be prioritised in the Tinubu administration, urged them not to be distracted in their set goals. Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, canvassed for door-to-door and state-to-state campaigns for the success of the party in the election

 

$320m Abacha Loot: Poorest Nigerians not paid in 7 months

The federal government has halted the disbursement of the recovered $320 million Abacha Loot to poor Nigerians over technical issues, this is according to a report by TheCable, an online news portal. Following the repatriation of the funds stolen by the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari […]
Gino Fracchiolla on Learning From Your Past

When Gino Fracchiolla hit rock bottom and there appeared to be no light at the end of the tunnel, he turned to three unlikely road companions to help him on his search for a better life and a brighter day. Their names were ‘discipline’, ‘dedication’, and ‘positivity’, and they’ve been the Infiniti Marketing Group CEO’s […]
Obama takes aim at Trump in fiery eulogy for Civil Rights icon, John Lewis

  In a fiery eulogy for longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis on Thursday, former President Barack Obama took a series of thinly veiled shots at the actions of his successor that he said tore at the legacy of the Black civil rights icon being laid to rest. The funeral for Lewis, who played an instrumental […]

