2023: APC women drum support for Tinubu’s presidential bid

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Binra Edu, has promised that women and youths will deliver at least 40 million votes to the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate Alhaji Kashim Shettima in the 2023 election. Speaking at the women’s presidential campaign council kick-off in Ilorin, Edub urged women to lay aside all distractions, saying: “The deal is 40 million votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima. “We have a super candidate in Tinubu as well as his running mate.

The two of them will bring Nigeria to its dreamland. This is the time to unite.” Edu, who said that women would be prioritised in the Tinubu administration, urged them not to be distracted in their set goals. Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, canvassed for door-to-door and state-to-state campaigns for the success of the party in the election

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...