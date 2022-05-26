2023: APC’ll ensure best candidate emerges as President, says Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu has promised that the ruling party will present the best candidate for the 2023 presidential poll. Adamu made the promise at the sixth annual conference and award ceremony of the Presidential Diary Magazine in Abuja. Represented by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Muoka, the former Nasarawa State governor said that the APC is proud to have many aspirants in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “It is our constitutional and statutory obligation to present our candidates, so we are just making sure that we have the right people at all levels.” Adamu added: “The Electoral Act makes provisions for three models, the direct, indirect and the consensus model, so political parties like ours are free to adopt any of those models in the election of those who fly the flag of our party during the election. “We have opted for the indirect model which is why we have gone ahead and in the past week to elect the right delegates.”

