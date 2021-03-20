News

2023: APC’ll not implode, Abiodun tells critics

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday told critics and oppositions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the party will not implode following the influx of new entrants into the party. The governor disclosed this in his address at the Southwest stakeholders’ meeting of the APC Constitution Review, held at the June 12, Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders, party chieftains and delegates from thesixSouthwest states of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos. Also in attendance at the meeting were: governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba. Abiodun said as opposed to the expectations of the party’s detractors, APC would manage its differences and urged all members to shelve their personal interests and work together for the unity and progress of the party.

The governor further said that, there are bound to be disagreements on issues concerning the party, adding however that no matter how tough the disagreement might seem, what matter is the ability of members to resolve misunderstandings, learn from the mistakes and move forward”.

Our Reporters

