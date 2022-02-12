News

2023: APC'll present united front to remain strong –Zulum

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Umaru Zulum has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would present a united front in its National Convention to remain strong as a party. The governor stated this when he welcomed members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) to his office on Friday, while emphasizing that the state will work with the party’s hierarchy, members of the National Assembly and leaders at ward and state levels to ensure actualization of decisions to be made by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the party’s de facto leader.

Members of the pro-Osinbajo PCG met Governor Zulum, the Secretary to Borno state Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa and members of the state cabinet at the Borno state Government House Council Chambers with a strong message on the need for a united front towards making Professor Yemi Osinbajo President in 2023.

Zulum said: “I am solidly behind the initiatives aimed at enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria. At this crucial time, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison. “We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the President to work in concert. “Individual aspirations may have to be downplayed because we all have to concur with the decision of the leaders of our party.

“Borno State under me will promote unity and all efforts to ensure the success of APC; we shall work with the party hierarchy, our leaders at the National Assembly and our party leaders at ward and state levels should arrive at best solutions for taking the country forward,” Zulum stated.

 

