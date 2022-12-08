2023: APC’s Muslim-Muslim candidacy’ll fail, says Shagari

The All Progressives Congress’ Muslim- Muslim ticket will not get the desired voter turnout in the Northern parts of the country for the presidential candidate and his running mate in 2023 polls, a former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari, has said.

He also said APC has failed Nigerians. “The Christians in this country, especially in the North felt slighted, they felt insulted when APC decided to go with Muslim-Muslim ticket,” Shagari said on the Channels TV programme, “Politics Today” on Tuesday.

Shagari, a former Minister of Water Resources and member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said if APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has a Christian wife, Oluremi, it is only okay to choose a Christian running mate and not a fellow Muslim in the person of former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima. He described as an insult, the same-faith ticket of the APC, adding that Nigerians and Christians will reject the ruling party in the forthcoming poll.

