2023: APGA alleges purchase of PVCs in Ebonyi

The Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ebonyi State, yesterday alleged that some people were purchasing the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) of the electorate, especially those in the rural areas. The party alleged that the victims who are predominantly illiterate and uninformed voters are offered from between N5, 000 to N10,000 depending on the bargain to offer their PVCs to alleged APC agents in the state. Nwanchor Chibuike, the Publicity Secrectary of the party stated this in a statement in Abakaliki.

He said: “We wish to notify the general populace and indeed all Ebonyians that allowing themselves to fall prey to the APC’s fraudulent gimmicks would amount to allowing the APC defraud and disenfranchise as many as possible especially in the many areas they are sure of most uncertain of victory. “Secondly, we wish to inform the APC that if they do not retrace their steps the law would take its course and they, and their agents, would have themselves to blame.”

 

