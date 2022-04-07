News

2023: APGA cuts nomination fees for women, youth by 50%

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday said that its nomination fees have been slashed by 50 per cent for women and youths to enable them to contest in any position in the 2023 general election. Chairman of the party in Ebonyi State, Mr. Ricky Okorouka, disclosed this in Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area yesterday during the party’s meeting with the ward chairmen in the area. Okorouka, who noted that the meeting was to welcome new members, who had defected from other political parties to APGA, said so far, the party had received over 90,000 new members. He reiterated the party’s readiness to take over power from the ruling party in the state. Among the members received into the party was a female aspirant for Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Mrs. Amaka Engene, the founder of Amaka’s Foundation, a Non-governmental organisation (NGO), who said to have donated four motorcycles and some cash to the party in ward. On the reduction of nomination fees for women and youths, the party chairman said that the reduction was also to favour persons with disabilities.

 

