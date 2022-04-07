2023: APGA cuts nomination fees for women, youth by 50%

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday said that its nomination fees have been slashed by 50 per cent for women and youths to enable them to contest in any position in the 2023 general election. Chairman of the party in Ebonyi State, Mr. Ricky Okorouka, disclosed this in Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area yesterday during the party’s meeting with the ward chairmen in the area. Okorouka, who noted that the meeting was to welcome new members, who had defected from other political parties to APGA, said so far, the party had received over 90,000 new members. He reiterated the party’s readiness to take over power from the ruling party in the state. Among the members received into the party was a female aspirant for Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Mrs. Amaka Engene, the founder of Amaka’s Foundation, a Non-governmental organisation (NGO), who said to have donated four motorcycles and some cash to the party in ward. On the reduction of nomination fees for women and youths, the party chairman said that the reduction was also to favour persons with disabilities.
Related Articles
Lagos seeks understanding on Lekki-Ikoyi Tollgate
Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, has pleaded with motorists to show some understanding of the planned reopening of Lekki Ikoyi Tollgate. Omotoso spoke yesterday on Arise News Morning Show about the plan by Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to open the tolling facility and run it free of charge for two […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Statutory allocation: FCTA disburses over N3bn to Area Councils, others
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it had disbursed the N3,726,007,503.49 to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as statutory allocation for the month of November 2021. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 160th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), urged both political and those […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Police rescue one kidnapped Baptist school student, two others
One of the kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been rescued. The student, Abraham Aniya, was rescued by security operatives along with two other kidnap victims who were abducted by bandits some days ago along the Kaduna-Kachia road. The spokesman for the Kaduna State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)