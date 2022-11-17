2023: APGA has better chance in Delta – Ogboru

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta State, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, yesterday said if the Bimodal Voters’ Accreditation System (BVAS) was in place in 2015 and 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have lost out.

He assured Deltans that there is no room for riggers in the 2023 general election, saying that every vote will now count through the aid of the Bimodal Voters’ Accreditation System newly introduced in the 2022 Electoral Act. Ogbou while speaking in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, during the flag off and unveiling of the campaign team of APGA’s House of Representatives candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency, Hon. Silas Buowe , said the BVAS is a tool for protecting franchise and ensuring that votes count.

