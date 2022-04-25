2023: APGA leaders, members defect to PDP in Ebonyi

No fewer than 20,000 members of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State yesterday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The APGA members were led to the PDP by leaders of the APGA across the state, local and ward levels. The leaders included; Deputy State Chairman of the party, Ransom Nwigbo, the state Organising Secretary of the party, Okorie C. Okorie, Zonal Chairman, Ebonyi Central, Prince Ikechukwu Ogwale, the state’s Women Leader of the party, Blessing Nwojiji, the party’s Assistant Legal Adviser, Bar. Chidi Ngwoke, Chairman of Ivo LGA of the party, Igwe Kelechi Maduabuchi, Chairman of Ohaozara LGA of the party, Onu Josiah, his Afikpo North LGA counterpart, Chief Augustine Ogbonnia, the State Youth Leader of the party, Ene Ogbonnaya among other leaders. The APC leaders and members of the party declared for the PDP when they visited a governorship candidate of the PDP, Chief Ifeanyi Odii in his Isu Achara, Onicha LGA hometown. Speaking on behalf of the decampees, the state’s Organising Secretary of APGA, Chief Okorie said they defected to the PDP to join Odii in his quest to govern the state in 2023 because of his services to humanity and people of the state. “Today, we are now standing before you as former members, as former executives of the All Progressives Grand Alliance. We have come to join you in your party, PDP to move Ebonyi to greater heights,” he told Odii. Receiving the decampees, Odii assured that his administration will witness rapid transformation of the state if elected the governor in 2023. “I want to thank you for this decision you have taken today to join me to fight for the betterment of Ebonyi, come 2023. I can’t fight it alone without people. Politics is a game of numbers, seeing people around me will rejig me, will give me enough energy to fire on,” he said.

