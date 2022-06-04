News

2023: APGA ‘ll win presidency with 15m block votes –Okorie

Author Emmanuel Onani

The pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has boasted that the party will garner 15 million block votes in next year’s presidential election, assuring members of victory. Okorie made the claim, Friday in Abuja, at a special national convention, where he was presented as the presidential candidate of the Chief Edozie Njoku-led faction of APGA.

The presentation of Okorie as the presidential candidate of APGA in Abuja, showed that the leadership crisis besetting the party is far from being over. A former Chief Judge of Anambra State Judiciary, Justice Peter Umeadi (rtd), was unveiled as the party’s presidential candidate a few days ago. Edozie, and Chief Victor Oye, have continued to lay claim to the national chairmanship of APGA, a party founded by the late Ikemba Nnewi, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Speaking after his unveil-ing by the chairman of the “special national convention committee”, Mr. Benedict Okoro, Okorie said: “APGA will win the 2023 presidential election. “We will enter the election with block vote of 15 million; APGA is a movement, phenomenal. “More presidential candidates will soon step down for APGA; I will go in search of peace, to enable the party have a resounding victory”. Earlier in his remarks, Njoku had said, among others, that: “We must all come together collectively to build our party, and the nation”.

 

