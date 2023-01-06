2023: Appeal Court reinstates Dauda Lawal as PDP Zamfara guber candidate

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal on Friday reinstated Dauda Lawal as the authentic Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State High Court in Gusau, presided over by Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu had nullified the primaries that produced Dauda Lawal as the state’s governorship candidate for the PDP, and ruled that the party had no gubernatorial candidate.

However, in its ruling, the appellate court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court.

All the members of the three-man panel of the Appeal Court concurred with the lead judgement of Justice Muhammad Shu’aibu, who ordered the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to accept Dauda Lawal as the elected governorship candidate of the PDP in Zamfara State for the 2023 general election.

