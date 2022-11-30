News

2023: Are praises Lagosians for turnout at Tinubu’s campaign rally

The mammoth crowd at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Lagos, is a confirmation of Lagosians’ love for the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, says the Director of Contact and Mobilization, South West of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Alhaji Mutiu Are.

Are in a Thank-you message to the people of the state following the massive turnout, said in a statement by spokesman for the Council, Kehinde Olaosebikan, with the show of love Tinubu is reaping from the gains of his visionary leadership and political stability that he established in Lagos since 1999. He said the people have been very warm and receptive to his committee in all their outreach and engagements across the length and breadth of Lagos, a situation, he added, has made the work easy and smooth for him and his committee.

As a state, Are declared that Lagos is proud to have Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate. He stated that as Lagos State Governor, Tinubu “pioneered Economic Summit in Nigeria and preferred solutions and templates for economic prosperity in Lagos State and Nigeria; first introduced Treasury Single Account in Nigeria to enhance good governance, good governance and transparency.”

 

