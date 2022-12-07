2023: Aregbesola’s loyalists agree to work with Osun APC

A faction of Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Interior Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola, Osun Progressives (TOP), has agreed to work with the party towards rebuilding Osun APC. The APC was factionalised, with one loyal to the immediate past Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the other to ex-Governor Aregbesola before the July 16 governorship poll sensationally won by Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Addressing a press conference in Osogbo yesterday, former state House of Assembly Speaker Najeem Salaam announced the dissolution of the TOP.

He said: “We are hereby dissolving the TOP and the faction of the party associated with it to facilitate the unity of purpose that this time requires. For effective closure, we will have a truth and reconciliation forum within the party when fully restructured with the sole purpose of preventing any recurrence of the ugly past.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...