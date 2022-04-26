News

2023: Arewa group slams Bagudu over Jonathan

Posted on Author Wale elegbede Comment(0)

A northern group, Arewa Peoples’ Forum (APF), has blamed Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State of fomenting chaos within the All Progressives Congress (APC) with an alleged plot to facilitate the emergence of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

According to the group, Governor Bagudu has been pulling strings behind the scene to complete the defection of the ex-president to the party and claim its ticket, an arrangement they consider harmful to the party’s unity and chances of victory at the polls.

The allegation was made in a Monday statement in Kaduna, where the group urged the north and other members of the party to confront the governor and save the party from an embarrassing implosion.
The statement signed by the group’s Leader, Ishaku Ahmed said: “It is high time the north and other members of the party interested in the continued existence of the APC as a united political entity rise up to challenge Governor Atiku Bagudu over his plot to hand over the party’s ticket to former President Goodluck Jonathan.”
“Abusing his access to President Muhammadu Buhari and influence within the party, Governor Bagudu has acted without care for the sensitivity of the north and other Nigerians with his obsession with the idea that Mr. Goodluck Jonathan should waltz into the party and claim the biggest prize.”
“Even if Governor Bagudu has conveniently forgotten, northerners and other Nigerians recall vividly that the entire basis for the formation of the APC was to ensure the dislodge from power of the same man he now wants to give the ticket to.”
“For over two years, founding members of the party campaigned against Jonathan, accusing him of hastening the country’s collapse with his negligence, ineptitude, and poor leadership.”
“How does Governor Bagudu and his co-conspirators expect the party to convince Nigerians otherwise in 2023? Will we not look unserious to them? How does he intend to market Mr. Goodluck Jonathan in the north after the many humiliations we suffered from the rhetoric delivered against us during his campaign in 2015?”
“Also important is the fact that any ambition by former President Jonathan would run afoul of the constitution, having already been sworn in twice. Why should the APC risk legal annulment and other complications on the account of a man who, only a few years ago, it deemed a stumbling block to Nigeria’s progress?”
“The APC is a product of the sweat and sacrifice of so many people who deserve better than this imposition agenda Governor Bagudu is championing. An emergence of GEJ is a slap on the face to many and will split the party and guarantee its defeat.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Food strike, an insult on Southern Nigeria –SMBLF

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has described as appalling the recent strike of members of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria (AUFCDN), stating that the industrial action is an assault on the sensibilities of southerners.   T he leaders, in a statement jointly issued yesterday by Mr. Yinka […]
News

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for forging medical reports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday arraigned a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial. The controversial member of the ruling All Progressives Congress was brought before the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, over his alleged procurement of a “fabricated” medical report. The anti-corruption agency claimed that […]
News

Finance minister, stakeholders oppose Customs repeal bill

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, and stakeholders on Tuesday rejected the bill seeking to repeal the Customs and Excise Management and enact the Nigeria Custom Service Act 2021.   The bill, which passed second reading in the House of Representatives on November 30, seeks to position the Nigeria Customs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica