2023: Arewa youths berate Itse Sagay over comments on Kogi gov

For saying that the Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has not done enough to contest the 2023 Presidential election, youths from the north under the auspices of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has berated Professor Itse Sagay, saying “Sagay goofed real time”.

AYCF’s National President, Alhaii Yerima Shettima told newsmen in Kaduna that Prof Sagay was economical with the truth in his analysis of the performance of the Kogi governor.

Yerima said: “I am not holding a brief for the young Kogi governor because I know he is capable of defending himself any day, but I am exercising my freedom of expression as a stakeholder of the Nigerian project.

“I think it is quite unfair to make pretentious comments about Kogi State, which is the most peaceful state in the North today.”

The AYCF President also said that the world in general and Nigeria in particular has come a long way to pay much attention to ideas being propagated by Professor Sagay because “both age and dynamic political thinking may not be in his favour at this stage of his lifetime”.

