News

2023: Arewa youths berate Itse Sagay over comments on Kogi gov

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Comment(0)

For saying that the Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has not done enough to contest the 2023 Presidential election, youths from the north under the auspices of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has berated Professor Itse Sagay, saying “Sagay goofed real time”.

AYCF’s National President, Alhaii Yerima Shettima told newsmen in Kaduna that Prof Sagay was economical with the truth in his analysis of the performance of the Kogi governor.

Yerima said: “I am not holding a brief for the young Kogi governor because I know he is capable of defending himself any day, but I am exercising my freedom of expression as a stakeholder of the Nigerian project.

“I think it is quite unfair to make pretentious comments about Kogi State, which is the most peaceful state in the North today.”

The AYCF President also said that the world in general and Nigeria in particular has come a long way to pay much attention to ideas being propagated by Professor Sagay because “both age and dynamic political thinking may not be in his favour at this stage of his lifetime”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Group warns religious leaders against partisan politics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As different political parties and aspirants jostle to take over Anambra State Government House, Agu-Awka, a group, the Academic Frontier Initiative (AFI), has warned religious leaders against partisan politics during the gubernatorial election.   The group regretted that some religious leaders meddle into the affairs of politics, which, according to them, is a misnomer and […]
News

No planned action in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Although there were plans of purported grand protests across Nigeria on June 12, the Democracy Day, the situation in Kwara state as at the time of filing this report did not suggest anything in that direction, and there has been no feeler to that effect. However, the Kwara State Police Command is not leaving anything […]
News

Fire kills 11 at COVID-19 facility as India posts record rise in infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eleven patients have died after a fire at a coronavirus treatment facility in India, as the country posted a record daily rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19. The blaze, the country’s second such incident in four days, ripped through the Hotel Swarna Palace in the city of Vijayawada, southeast India, on Sunday morning. The hotel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica