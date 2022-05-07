2023: Arewa youths jubilate over purchase of forms for Emefiele

…say CBN Gov’ll midwife expansion, consolidation

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The purchase of the Expression of Interest/Nomination Forms for the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, to vie for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has thrown a section of Arewa youths into jubilation.

Recall that Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group had on Friday, purchased the forms for Emefiele, in demonstration of the confidence they repose in him.

The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM), made the disclosure in a statement it made available to journalists on Saturday.

In their estimation, Emefiele is seemingly the most responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, hence their decision to purchase the forms for him.

According to the youth group, the purchase signals the possibility of the party and the country moving a step closer to an Emefiele Presidency in 2023.

“We commend the groups and their members who have the foresight to purchase the form to further convince Emefiele to join the race. They have shown that they are committed to national development.

“Having studied Emefiele’s performance at the apex bank in the past years, we have no doubt that he holds the key to the expansion and consolidation of the nation’s economy.

“We know for a fact that his Presidency will attract good tidings to Nigeria. All those who mean well for this country must therefore join their forces to ensure that he contests,” the statement read.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...