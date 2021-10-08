2023: Arewa youths reject PDP’s zoning of presidency to South

A group, Arewa Defence League (ADL), has rejected the plan by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone the 2023 presidency to the South. The group also asked northern members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to be “vigilant in the days ahead as we urge them to close ranks and exert their rights within the party and demand to be treated with fairness, equity and justice”. In a statement yesterday by its President, Murtala Abubakar, ADL said PDP had shown that it has no interest in fielding a northern candidate for the presidency.

The group said: “The PDP has ruled Nigeria for 16 years with the massive support of northern votes. Out of these, 14 years were by two presidents of southern extraction – Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan. “The late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, a northerner, served for only two years. If the PDP’s idea of rotation and zoning is still about fairness, equity and justice, it is only reasonable that the party zones its presidential slot to the North for the next eight years to allow the North benefit after the South had benefited for 14 years.” ADL said it “reviewed events of the last few months in the polity with grave concern, especially recent attempts by some selfish PDP governors to impose on the party a zoning formula that is not only designed to promote mediocrity over competency.

“But a clear case of arrogant display of gross insensitivity that seeks to confirm widely held views that the PDP is inherently opposed to a northern presidency since its formation in 1998”. Abubakar added; “The committee lacks a moral high ground to decide on such a sensitive national issue as the composition of the committee is lopsided – in favour of the South – as nine out of the 13 members are from the South and only four from the North despite the huge support the PDP as a party continues to enjoy from the zone.”

