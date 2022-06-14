News Top Stories

2023: Arm yourselves with PVCs to avoid regret – CAN tells Christians

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, MINNA Comment(0)

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, Most Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has called on eligible Niger State residents, especially Christians, to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to participate in the 2023 general election, if they truly want to effect positive change. He noted that politicians know that votes do count, if not, they won’t bribe/pay people to vote for them.

 

In his Democracy Day message tagged, “Clarion call on all Christians in Niger State,” made available to journalists, the chairman said: “The 2023 General Election is around the corner and we are the determinant of who governs us in the next dispensation.”

 

The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese added: “The INEC said it recorded a 22.13 per cent increase in Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in 2019. Now, 2023 is up to us. The final lap towards carrying out your civic duty as an electorate starts from getting your PVC so you can vote on Election Day.

 

“As Christians, we must participate actively in politics, either as members of political parties or as electorates. To avoid regrets in  the future, adults of voting age in Niger must get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).”

 

While urging Christians to embrace the continuous registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the chairman said: “We must go all out and get our PVCs so we can vote in people of our choice into power; those who can fix our roads, build hospitals, ensure our children get better education, provide security, all the basic amenities and then secure the future of the country.”

 

Furthermore, he warned that Christians must not sit on the fence, saying: “We must all participate actively in the nation’s electoral process and avoid statements like Votes Do Not Count. If votes don’t count, politicians won’t bribe/pay people to vote for them.

 

“When people say they are not interested in getting the PVC because they are not sure if hired thugs would not disrupt the election; that they are not sure the security situation in the country would allow for any election in 2023, or that the elections would be rigged. I will just say to you – Go and get your PVC.

 

“If Nigeria must be rescued, then Christians must wake up and do the needful. We need to arm ourselves with our PVCs, make all necessary efforts to do so. If we continue looking backward, we would not make the desired progress.”

 

He, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish centres for the collection of PVCs to enable those who had registered online to pick up their cards.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Understanding Diaspora Activists and Irrational Demands

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I would start this article on a high pitch because of the activities of some supposed Nigerian activists holed up somewhere outside the shores of Nigeria barely surviving and waiting for that opportunity to make a living through ignoble ways, including selling their conscience for a plate of porridge. They call themselves all sorts of […]
News

Invasion of residence: Court orders Malami, DSS to pay N20bn damages to Igboho

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan yesterday ordered the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well as, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to pay N20bn damages to the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, (a.k.a Sunday Igboho) for breaching his fundamental human rights by invading his Ibadan residence […]
News

Nigeria bribery scheme: Ex Glencore trader pleads guilty

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former oil trader at Glencore has pleaded guilty in the US over his part in a scheme to bribe government officials in Nigeria in return for lucrative oil contracts. Anthony Stimler, a UK citizen, who worked on the company’s west Africa desk until 2019, according to the Financial Times, admitted to violating the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica