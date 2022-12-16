2023: Artisans, technicians mobilise for Tinubu

JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM writes on the move by artisans and technicians in Nigeria to mobilise 5.3 million votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election

Last Saturday, thousands of artisans and technicians from different parts of Nigeria converge on Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to express their support for the presidential candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. As early as 8.00 am, a large crowd of artisans and technicians from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT were on ground at the Project 774 House on Ralph Shodeinde Street, Central Business District of Abuja.

They were joined by APC chieftains and members, especially officers of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC). They all gathered for the inauguration of the National and Zonal Directorates of Artisans and Technicians of APC PCC and the launching of a strategic voting pattern adopted by the artisans and technicians tagged “Operations 30:30 for Tinubu-Shettima 2023” to mobilise support for the APC candidates ahead of next year’s election.

The initiative was sponsored by a former Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon Sanusi Garba Rikiji, who is committed to mobilising millions of artisans and technicians for Tinubu and Shettima ahead of next year’s presidential poll. Rikiji is the Co-Director and North West Zonal Director of the Artisans and Technicians Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

To kick start the strategic plan, Rikiji, while inaugurating the directorate brought together 100,000 artisans and technicians across Nigeria and charged them to go back to their various communities and localities to start propagating the idea.

He also donated a magnificent building in the heart of Abuja’s Central Business District as a campaign office for the support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition. Rikiji, who described Tinubu as the best among the presidential candidates, said he will work with other leaders of the directorate and APC leaders and members to mobilise all artisans and technicians in the country to deliver 5.3 million votes for the ruling party in the presidential poll. He said the launching of the national and zonal directorates of Artisans and Technicians of the APC Presidential Campaign Council was the first in the country’s democratic history, noting that this was so because for the first time, artisans and technicians were noticed by a political party and a whole directorate was created to bring them together from across the country.

Rikiji added that this meant that Tinubu in his zeal to develop the country’s economy realises that the starting point of developing the economy, increasing productivity and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is with technicians and artisans. Speaking on why artisans and technicians are supporting the APC presidential candidate, he described Tinubu as a man endowed with natural talent and initiative, adding that he (Tinubu) knows that empowering the artisans and technicians will increase employment and address issues of insecurity in the country. His words: “Our plan and strategy are very strategic and we must take it with every seriousness.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian and he deserves to win the 2023 presidential election and Insha Allah, we will make it happens. “Nigerian artisans and technicians have a very huge membership base and if properly managed and adequately catered for by the government, will not only contribute to the GDP of Nigeria but will also curb the menace of unemployment and social security and also help improve Nigeria’s economy.” Rikiji, who is a House of Representatives candidate in Zamfara State, assured the artisans and technicians that voting for Tinubu and Shettima as the next president and vice president of Nigeria will be to their advantage.

He said if Tinubu becomes president, he will empower them to contribute meaningfully to the economy of the country through local products and reduce the importation of materials. He said: “I am assuring you by the grace of God that next year by this time, most of you are already building industries; from small scale to medium scale and large scale by the grace of God. That is the only way the issue we are having in Nigeria about economy and security would be addressed.

I believe that Asiwaju Tinubu has a mission, which explains why he brought all of us together. “I am appealing to you my fellow artisans and technicians, please bring yourself together and continue to mold yourself together, and try to mobilise your members, friends, and families for this election. We have over 7.5 million registered members and the target for Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shettima by the grace of God is about 5.3 million votes.

“I want to re-emphasise that Asiwaju Tinubu has the interest of all artisans and technicians at heart. I want to assure you that the incoming government of the APC has prepared a significant place for artisans and technicians because they have a vital role to play in the upliftment and economic development of this nation.

“Asiwaju Tinubu means well for Nigeria and Nigerians. He has the capacity and competence to transform Nigeria. He has continually built human bridges and elevated human relationships to sublime heights. We, therefore, solicit your cooperation and support to ensure the success of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential elections.”

While commissioning the building he donated to the APC presidential campaign, Rikiji affirmed that the informal sector would be a major stakeholder in the government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and play a key role in its policy formation if elected as the next president. “Our presidential candidate in his zeal to grow the economy realised that the starting point of developing the economy, improving productivity and production in this country starts from artisans and technicians,” he said.

While inaugurating the directorates, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said improving the skills of registered artisans and technicians across the country will be one of Tinubu’s priorities if elected as Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Lalong, who was represented by the National Coordinator of APC Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Mr. Silas Agara, explained that Operation 30:30 for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 was a strategic voting pattern adopted by Nigerian artisans and technicians for 2023 presidential election. He described the gesture as glamorous and a well-thought-out initiative for artisans and technicians on board, noting that it was impossible to quantify the numbers of artisans and technicians and the millage they would add to the Tinubu-Shettima project.

“A lot of Nigerians belong to this class of artisans and technicians and we are getting a sizeable number of them to drive the Tinubu/Shettima campaign to victory in 2023. We already have structures in over 30 states. So we are interfacing with them,” he said. Also speaking, a former APC governorship candidate in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, said Tinubu based on his track record is the best among all the presidential candidates and urged Nigerians to elect him in next year’s poll.

He added the coming together of artisans and technicians to drum support for Tinubu/Shettima’s candidacy showed the togetherness of the people. “Look at his track records and what he has done in Lagos State. Whether you are Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo, everybody is together there. Things are going on fine. Majority of the people he appointed into positions, he doesn’t know them,” he said. The National Director, Artisans and Technicians of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Comrade Adeshina Akinyemi, said the event was to enlighten and create awareness in the minds of artisans in the country that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the best of all the presidential candidates.

“We are here to show our strength, deep-rooted structure, and commitment to the campaign and to assure you all that we will deliver at any time in the political process in Nigeria. We are here to enlighten them that the next president of Nigeria to be voted for in February 2023 is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Today, with the support of Hon Sanusi Garba Rikiji, we mobilised 100,000 artisans and technicians across every part of Nigeria to Abuja here to intimate and give them advance enlightenment on Operation 30:30, our adopted voting pattern strategy to help the APC by God’s grace to win the 2023 presidential election for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

“There are currently 7.5 million registered artisans across the country. We know we can’t have 100 percent of the number, but as artisans, we are going to deliver about 5.3 million votes for Tinubu in the coming 2023 presidential election,” he said. Some of the leaders of the Directorate of Artisans and Technicians of APC Presidential Campaign Council at the national and zonal level, who also expressed their support to work for the victory of Tinubu and Shettima in the presidential election, promised to mobilise all artisans and technicians as well as their members and families for the APC presidential candidate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...