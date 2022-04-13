2023: As Osinbajo finally declares

MURITALA AYINLA reports that Monday’s declaration by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari has not only cleared doubts over his aspiration, but automatically altered the political calculation ahead of the 2023 presidential race

The die is cast with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration for the 2023 presidential race on Monday. His declaration came after several months of speculations and clamour by different groups, stakeholders, and statesmen, who canvassed for his involvement in the forthcoming presidential race.

Prior to his official declaration, several notable Nigerian leaders, including traditional leaders across the country, had indicated interest in seeing an Osinbajo’s candidacy. He was seen as incorruptible and a true patriotic Nigerian, who has everything it takes to move the nation forward. While some see him as a very honest leader, who can unite the country and address several nations’ numerous challenges, which were identified as the causes of the current state of the nation, others believe that with the Osinbajo’s presidency, the rule of law will be upheld and more than half of the nation’s problems will be tackled headlong. In his presidential declaration speech, Osinbajo pledged to take Nigeria to greater heights, having been with President Muhammadu Buhari through some of the most difficult times in Nigeria’s history.

In his speech titled: “Why I am running for president,” Osinbajo said his experiences as vice president made him more suitable for the presidential job in order to continue from where the current administration will stop on the Next Level Agenda.

His words: “In the past seven years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari. We have, together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our nation, but we have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure, and growing our economy.

His words: “As stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution, our tenure will end next year. In this period of seven years, I have served the government in several capacities, and have, at the direction of Mr. President, represented our country in sensitive, high level international engagements. “I have been to practically all local governments in Nigeria.

I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms. I have been in agricultural, mining and oil producing communities; in the Delta, in Kebbi, Enugu, Borno; Rivers, Plateau and Ondo; and in all other states of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people.”

The professor of Law also hinted that his on-the-spot experiences and findings in various parts of the country, particularly in the North-East, where the nation’s gallant troops are fighting insurgency and at various camps, where the internally displaced persons and the children orphaned by the insurgents are being camped, and other experiences by the victims of disasters and other conflicts, have further prepared him to feel the pains of some Nigerians and ultimately equipped him on how best to tackle the challenges. “I have visited our gallant troops in the North-East and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps.

I have felt the pain and anguish of victims in violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, flooding, fires, and other disasters. I have been in the homes of many ordinary Nigerians in various parts of the country. I have sat with our techprenuers in Lagos, Edo, and Kaduna, with our Nollywood and Kannywood actors; with our musicians, from Lagos, Onitsha, and Kano. And I have spoken to small and large businesses. “I stood where they stood and sat where they sat.

I know their hopes, aspirations, and fears; and I believe that those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire. I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great people,” the Vice President said.

Prof. Osinbajo, who declared he would vie for the office of the president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said by the grace of God and the will of the people, his administration would complete all that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration started with the radical transformation of the nation’s security and intelligence architecture.

If given the opportunity, Osinbajo also pledged to complete the reform of our justice system, focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel, ensuring justice for all and the observance of rule of law. He said that his presidency would also rapidly advance the nation’s infrastructure development, especially power, roads, railways, and broadband connectivity. He also assured Nigerians that his administration would also provide an excellent environment for businesses to thrive while taking the agricul-ture revolution to the next level, especially through mechanisation and developing the farm-to-table value chain.

Osinbajo also vowed that the government would make sure that the government, its agencies and regulators serve the business community as well as create a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions. He added that the Social Investment Programme will also be enhanced to a full scale social welfare scheme, completing the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within this decade.

The Vice President said that education would be given priority as his administration would not only reform the educational system to be relevant to the challenges of the century, but also ensure that all Nigerians, male and female, attend school. He added that his presidency would also be completing the task of universal health coverage for all and strengthening the capacity of states and local governments to deliver on their respective mandates.

Osinbajo added: “Above all, the front and centre of our efforts will be the provision of jobs and opportunities for our young people. I now most solemnly and respectfully seek the support of fellow Nigerians everywhere in this land, and the diaspora, young and old, male and female, in the great and exciting journey that we have ahead of us. We will, working together, establish, by the grace of God, the Nigeria of our dreams in a few short years.

We will build on the foundation laid by our predecessors. We will need to move, with speed, intentionality, and perseverance, towards the vision of a prosperous, stable, and secure nation. “I am convinced beyond doubt that we have the creativity, the courage, the talent, and the resources to be the foremost black nation on earth.

Let us now birth the expectations of greatness conceived generations before us. Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenogoa.

Where everywhere in this land is home for everyone, where our diversities, tribes and faiths unite, rather than divide us. Let our tribes become one tribe; the Nigerian tribe, where all are treated fairly, justly, and with respect; where all are given equal access to the abundant opportunities that God has bestowed on this nation.”

