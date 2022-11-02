2023: At Lagos business meeting, Tinubu restates commitment to double-digit GDP

…insists on securing Nigeria’s future together

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has restated his commitment to hit a double- figure Gross Domestic Product (GDP) if he wins the election. Tinubu stated this yesterday during his town hall meeting with the Business Community and Organised Private Sector in Lagos.

The town hall session had in attendance his vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima as well as Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano).

The business community was fully represented by Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote; Zenith Bank Chairman Jim Ovia; UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu; former Access Bank Chief Executive Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede; Group Chief Executive of Access Bank Herbert Wigwe; and other business leaders represent-ing sectoral groups such as agriculture, oil and gas, trade, manufacturing, creative sector, among others.

Tinubu, who laid out his Action Plan before the business leaders, said having achieved similar economic success as Lagos State governor, he has the capacity to repeat the same in the country as President. He said: “Lagos is an appropriate venue for this meeting. “You may have heard that I was once governor of this dynamic economic force. “However, may I remind you that when I first entered the office, Lagos was a different story. “My team and I developed a blueprint, a master plan, for Lagos. I can say that plan has been largely successful. “We turned this state into a safer, more prosperous place where people can go about any legitimate vocation or venture regardless of their ethnicity, religion, region, or prior social station.”

