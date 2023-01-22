2023: ATCIS harps on use of BVAS machines across polling units

The National President of the Association of Telephone, CableTv and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria), Prince Sina Bilesanmi, has stressed the need for the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at all polling units across the country.

Bilesanmi charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure it keeps its promise on the use of BVAS for the purpose of the 2023 general elections.

The INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Information Committee, Festus Okoye, had assured that all the BVAS machines needed for the 2023 general elections would be ready before December, last year. He gave the assurance while speaking as a panelist at a seminar on “Optimising technology to safeguard people’s will’’ organised by the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Alumni Association.

Okoye had disclosed that the BVAS machines to be used in 27 states were already available.

“We will have the full complement of the BVAS for the 2023 elections; both in the 176,846 polling units and in the 8,809 Registration Areas on ground before December. We shall have a BVAS in each polling unit and we are going to have at least two stand-by BVAS in each of the registration areas,’’ he had promised.

Meanwhile, the ATCIS boss urged all telephone subscribers in the country to ensure they participate in the coming elections.

He appealed to them to get their PVCs and make sure they go out to vote for their preferred candidates, adding that the association has commenced online sensitisation and interactive meetings with all the political candidates.

