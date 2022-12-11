2023: Atiku assures Abuja indigenes better deal

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said his administration would give Abuja indigenes their due constitutional requirements if elected president next year.

The PDP candidate at a campaign rally in the nation’s capital on Saturday, further promised Constitution review if the demands of the indigenes require such.

Atiku stated that Abuja as the seat of power supposed to feel the impact of government before any other part of the country, but regretted the state of insecurity in the capital territory.

“Currently we have challenges. Can you imagine Abuja is not secured? Can you imagine Abuja the federal capital is not secured? We shall protect Abuja and secure it for your own safety.

“I promised that a PDP administration will fulfill all these obligations. All your entitlements, all the appointments that belong to Abuja will be given to Abuja. You know that we have done so before and we are going to do so again.

“If what your demand requires constitutional review, we assure you that we shall support that constitutional review so that your aspirations are protected and guaranteed in our new constitution,” he promised.

The former Vice President restated his pledge to restructure and unify every part of the country.

Atiku assured that no part of the country would be marginalized in his government, adding, “We have pledged to restore security, it is very very essential that we give everybody peace. It is only when there is peace that we can undertake our different aspirations.

“We have promised that education is key to youth development. We have the highest number of out of school children. We will make sure that these children go back to school. Not only that, we will make sure that our universities reopen forever and ever.”

Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Governor Udom Emmanuel, said Atiku would restore the lost glory of the country if elected.

The governor stated that with Atiku as President Nigeria will occupy its rightful place again in the comity of nations.

PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, decried the nation’s economic downturn under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“Most of us will not enjoy Christmas because of the APC. These people who came with lies to vote for them have created so much poverty that today Nigeria is the capital of poverty in the world. Nigeria is the most borrowed country in the world. That means everybody in Abuja is suffering, particularly,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...