2023: Atiku best candidate to fight APC, says Tapgun

From Musa Pam

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Kenya and ex- governor of Plateau State, Ambassador Fidelis Tapgun, has described the emergence of the PDP Presidential flag bearer and former Vice President of Nigeria Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the best candidate to wrest power from President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

Tapgun while speaking with journalists in Jos said on Friday that PDP left the presidential contest open to ensure the emergence of a credible and well accepted candidate across the country for the purpose of chasing the APC out of power in 2023. When asked if he is not worried that after eight years of presidency in the North, another Northerner is coming to spend another eight years.

“Why should I be worried? Worried about what? This is democracy, allow this thing to flow. That was why PDP said anybody from any part of the country can come out to contest because of the time we are in. I am just pleading with all our people that this decision that has been taken should be followed through unless we want to continue the way we are and if we want to continue; fine,” he responded.

The former envoy noted that PDP is not in government, and since PDP is an opposition, there is need for unity and bringing forth a strong candidate to deal with the APC candidate. “If we don’t unite and bring out the best candidate that can deal with them, I call it deal with them, because you need a strong candidate that can handle them; if not, we should just forget about it. That was why the party just decided to leave the presidential seat open for the best candidate to emerge out of all the people who contested. Everybody that wanted it came out and showed themselves.

 

