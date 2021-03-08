News

2023: Atiku calls for party supremacy, unity of PDP members

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for unity among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku in a statement by his media office, also called on the party’s members to respect the supremacy and internal democracy of the party, which he said, could only guarantee a successful future for the PDP.

 

The former vice-president, who spoke on the election of PDP zonal executives for the South-East said: “Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the PDP to rescue the country and bring succour to the people.”

 

Atiku told the party members that PDP cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians ahead of the 2023 polls. He urged other PDP zones “to be united and emulate what the South- East has done,” and commended the emergence of Ali Odefa, as the PDP zonal chairman.

 

According to him, “Ali Odefa, while steering the affairs of the PDP in the South-East as caretaker chairman, demonstrated candour, courage and capacity to lead our party to a total take over of the zone.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze debunks quit order to Northerners in S’East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed concern over what it called dangerous narratives and negative reactions over the increasing conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in parts of the country. National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chief Chiedozie Ogbonnia, stated that framing of the ugly development as North versus South conflict would not provide the […]
News

You will soon lose credibility, FG replies Amnesty International

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says Amnesty International (AI) is becoming an irritant with disinformation and double standard and will soon lose its respect and credibility. The government said this position in response to the AI allegation of cover up in the handling of the purported crackdown and killings of EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos […]
News

Trailer-related accidents worry Lagos lawmakers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Transportation has expressed worry over the spate of trailer-related accidents in the metropolis. Chairman of the Committee, Mr Temitope Adewale, expressed the worry in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.   Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I in the Lagos Assembly, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica