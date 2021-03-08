2023: Atiku calls for party supremacy, unity of PDP members

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for unity among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku in a statement by his media office, also called on the party’s members to respect the supremacy and internal democracy of the party, which he said, could only guarantee a successful future for the PDP.

The former vice-president, who spoke on the election of PDP zonal executives for the South-East said: “Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the PDP to rescue the country and bring succour to the people.”

Atiku told the party members that PDP cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians ahead of the 2023 polls. He urged other PDP zones “to be united and emulate what the South- East has done,” and commended the emergence of Ali Odefa, as the PDP zonal chairman.

According to him, “Ali Odefa, while steering the affairs of the PDP in the South-East as caretaker chairman, demonstrated candour, courage and capacity to lead our party to a total take over of the zone.”

Like this: Like Loading...