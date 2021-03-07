Politics

2023: Atiku calls for party supremacy, unity of PDP members

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for unity among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Atiku in a statement by his media office, also called on the party members to respect the supremacy and internal democracy, which he said, could only guarantee a successful future for the party.
The former Vice President, who spoke on the election of PDP zonal executive for the South East, stated that: “Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the PDP to rescue the country and bring succour to the people.”
Atiku told the party members that PDP cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians ahead of the 2023 polls.
He urged  other PDP zones “to be united and emulate what the South East has done,” and commended the emergence of Ali Odefa as PDP zonal Chairman.

