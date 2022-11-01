2023: Atiku can’t be president without G5 govs, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Tuesday insisted that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will find it difficult to win next year’s election without the support of the G5 governors.

Governor Ortom, who spoke at the inauguration of the campaign directorate of the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi, maintained that unless the issues raised by the five aggrieved PDP governors are tackled by the national leadership of the party, they (the G5) will not work for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to realise his ambition.

The PDP has been thrown into post convention ripples that threw it into factions with the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State-led group insisting on the ouster of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu over his comment that he would resign if a northerner emerges as PDP’s presidential candidate.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of PDP supporters at the party’s secretariat, Ortom stamped his feet that there is no going back on the G5’s support for Atiku.

“I want to say that yes, there are issues, there are problems arising from the National Convention that we held sometime ago that the national leadership of this party should rise up to its responsibility and address those issues and deploy its internal conflict resolution mechanism to resolve those problems.

“It is not possible for us to move forward without resolving those issues that the five governors of PDP bare raising concerning the issues that are creating some challenges in the PDP. We must come together as a team and resolve those matters.

“I want to assure you and all Nigerians that if our PDP candidate is able to come with sincerity and open up and resolve those issues, we shall work together.”

