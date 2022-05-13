2023: Atiku emphasises the need for devolution of power

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has once again emphasized the need for devolution of powers noting that more powers and resources must go to the states for their economic survival.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa when he came to canvass for delegates, Atiku described himself as one of the proponents of restructuring, a struggle he said he stood for while in office.

He emphasized that the PDP must put its best candidate forward in order to wrest power back from the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling on the party to brace up and be united for the sake of Nigeria.

Atiku maintained that the PDP cannot afford to be in opposition again from 2023 because according to him the country needs a leadership that can confront the challenges bedeviling the nation’s battered image head on.

He emphasised that his government would replicate same by addressing the division brought upon the country by the APC-led Federal Government, adding that Nigeria must be at peace before governance can take shape.

Speaking earlier, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, had said the decision of the PDP to throw open the contest for its presidential ticket is sacrosanct as it was done in the overriding interest of the party.

Governor Diri explained that although he is a strong proponent of zoning and rotation of the presidency to the South, he accepted the decision in good faith as a loyal party member.

He said: “I am one of the strong proponents of power rotation and zoning and I still believe that power should rotate to the Southern part of Nigeria.

“However, our party has taken a decision and there is nobody that is greater than the party. As a party member, I cannot stand above our party. I am carefully choosing my words as an umpire because I am holding a very sensitive position as Deputy Chairman of one of the electoral committees.”

