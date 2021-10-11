2023: Atiku faces PDP’s zoning hurdle

Will Atiku put presidential ambition on hold?

FELIX NWANERI reports on the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its national chairmanship position to the North, which seems to have thrown the spanner in the bid by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to contest the 2023 presidential election on the party’s platform

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has not publicly declared for the 2023 presidential race but his name has prominently featured among those said to be interested in the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Campaign posters announcing his 2023 ambition have not only surfaced on the streets of major cities across the country but they keep trending on the social media.

Some of the posters are silent on the platform he will use to actualise his ambition, while others have the logo of the main opposition party on them, and they had inscriptions such as “Atiku 2023,” “Vote Atiku Abubakar for 2023 presidency,”

“Movement 2023: Atiku is coming” and “Atiku, my choice 2023,” among others. The former vice-president has also not openly associated himself with the various support groups promoting the 2023 campaign, but his media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, at a time, said that “the support groups are everyday Nigerians who believe in an idea and, most times, they express themselves without recourse to anyone.”

No doubt, denial is part of politics but Atiku, who was vicepresident between 1999 and 2007, has never pretended about his ambition to occupy the country’s number one position.

He had after his retirement from the Customs Service in 1989 ventured into business and politics and ran for the office of governor in the then Gongola State (now Adamawa and Taraba states) in 1991, but was not successful.

In 1983, he made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency after placing third behind Chief Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe in the presidential primary election of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He, however, made a breakthrough in politics in 1998, when he was elected governor of Adamawa State.

While still Governor-elect, he was selected by the PDP presidential candidate, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as his running mate. The duo went on to win the presidential election in February 1999. After his first term as vicepresident, some governors elected on the platform of the then ruling party came up with a plot to deny Obasanjo a second term.

The plan was to hand Atiku the party’s presidential ticket in the 2003 general election but he opted for a joint a ticket with his principal and both won the election.

However, the botched plot to stop Obasanjo pitched Atiku against Obasanjo and the cold war that ensued after their inauguration degenerated to bitter political battle by 2006, when Atiku declared his ambition for the presidency.

Obasanjo’s insistence that Atiku will not succeed him forced the then vicepresident to leave the PDP for the Action Congress (AC), which handed him its presidential ticket.

Despite securing the party’s ticket, another round of powerplay led to his exclusion from the final list of 24 candidates for the 2007 presidential election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral commission cited Atiku’s indictment for corruption as the reason for the omission but he approached the court to challenge his exclusion. The matter got to the Supreme Court, which in a unanimous decision, ruled

that the electoral body had no power to disqualify any candidate for an election. The judgement paved the way for Atiku to contest the poll, but he came a distant third.

The election was won by the candidate of the PDP, late President Umaru Yar’Adua. Atiku rejected the result and called for its cancellation, describing the poll as Nigeria’s “worst election.” After the 2007 elections,

Atiku returned to the PDP in 2009. While his return was initially resisted by his state chapter of the PDP, he was granted a waiver by the party’s national leadership.

That paved the way for him to contest the 2011 PDP presidential primary election. He was selected by the Northern Elders Political Leaders Forum (NPEF) led by a one-time Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, as the region’s consensus candidate but he was floored by then Acting President, Goodluck Jonathan, who went ahead to win the election.

The 2011 defeat did not deter Atiku as he surfaced again in 2014 for the 2015 presidency. He had before then made good his threat of dumping the PDP over what he described as the failure of party’s leadership to return it to the vision of its founding fathers with his defection to the then opposition APC.

While many believed then that Atiku would be the candidate to beat in the APC presidential primary election given his financial strength and political structure, he lost the ticket to a former Head of State, General Muhammadu Buhari, who enjoyed the support of party leaders and governors.

The former vice-president came third with 954 votes, trailing former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (974 votes) and Buhari (4,430 votes). Atiku accepted the result and pledged to support the party’s choice in the election, and never reneged, though some party members later accused him of not showing much commitment during the campaigns.

With the election won by his party’s candidate (Buhari), the former vicepresident returned to his business, but a rumoured ambition sometime in 2017, prompted political analysts and observers to believe that Atiku has not foreclosed his presidential ambition.

It was alleged then that Atiku hosted political meetings at Burj Al-Arab, Dubai Dubai, United Arab Emirates, apparently to revive his political machinery ahead of the 2019 presidential election, but the former vice-president described the rumour as the handiwork of political mischief makers, who were out to draw a wedge between him and President Buhari.

But it was not long before the picture became clear that Atiku president will take another shot at the presidency but there was an impediment to this quest – President Buhari’s second term bid.

This barrier forced Atiku to resign from the APC on November 24, 2017. He hinged his decision on APC’s failure to deliver on its promises to Nigerians, who, according to him, have long been desperate for improved economic interventions.

While the former vice-president promised then to take time to ponder about his next political move, it was obvious that he would be returning to his former party.

With his return to the PDP, the stage was set for the former vice-president to join the 2019 presidential race and as expected, Atiku defeated 11 other aspirants at the party’s national convention held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on December 7, 2018.

He polled 1,532 votes to beat his closest rival, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who scored 693 votes, while the then President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, came third with 317 votes.

Atiku’s emergence as the presidential candidate of the PDP saw him squaring against President Buhari, who was the standard bearer of the APC but the former vice-president lost the February 27, 2019, presidential election by over a million votes. He challenged the outcome of the election but the Supreme Court dashed his hope of turning the table against Buhari.

Though it has been a mind game by the leadership of two leading political parties (PDP and APC) over where their respective presidential tickets for the 2023 general election will go to between the country’s geographical divides – North and South – there is no doubt that Atiku has his eyes set on the opposition party’s ticket in order to take another shot at the country’s number one position.

However, to be on the ballot for the forthcoming presidential poll, he must scale the zoning hurdle within the PDP. The belief before now was that the PDP will zone its presidential ticket to the North given the body language of the party’s leadership.

This conviction is despite the insistence by most southern leaders that anything short of the presidency in 2023 would not be acceptable to Southern Nigeria. To some members of the PDP, since the last president produced by the party (Jonathan) is from the South, it would be wise for the party to zone its ticket for the 2023 presidential election to the North in line with its zoning arrangement.

Some analysts equally advanced that since the South had 13 years out of the 16 years the PDP was in power at the centre through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (eight years) and Jonathan (five years), it will be fair to give North a chance in 2023 as the region only had only three years of PDP’s 16 years presidency through late Yar’Adua.

It was against these backdrops that most of Atiku’s supporters predicated their optimism that the former vice-president will clinch the PDP’s 2023 presidential ticket until last Thursday’s ratification of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led PDP National Zoning Committee report that recommended the zoning of the office of the national chairman of the party to the North by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP presided by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwunmi.

The Ugwuanyi committee had prior to the NEC meeting stated that zoning of offices in PDP has traditionally been between the North and South of Nigeria. A communiqué by the committee at the end of its sitting in Enugu read in part: “The decision of the PDP Zoning Committee is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity, and fairness.

“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country, namely, South-West, South-East, and South-South, should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones of Nigeria, namely, North -West, North-East and North Central.” Even before the Ugwuanyi committee submitted its report to the PDP NEC, governors elected on the platform of the party had in nine against three votes, recommended zoning of the party’s chairmanship to the North.

As expected, PDP’s NEC ratification of the zoning committee’s recommendation has raised concern over Atiku’s political future, particularly, his bid for another shot at the presidency. The belief is most political quarters is that with the national chairmanship position going to the North, the party’s presidential ticket would be zoned to the South.

The concern is heightened by the NEC’s decision to defer consideration of the Governor Bala Mohammed-led PDP Committee on the Review of the 2019 General Election that had earlier recommended that the party should throw open its 2023 presidential ticket to all the six geo-political zones of the country.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, who briefed reporters on the outcome of the NEC meeting, affirmed that the PDP NEC resolved not to deliberate on other issues outside the Ugwuanyi committee report until a later date.

Perhaps, the recommendation of the Ugwuanyi committee was guided by the clamour in the South that power returns to the region after Buhari would have spent eight years in 2023.

Governors of the 17 states of Southern Nigeria under the aegis of Southern Governors’ Forum (comprising both PDP and APC governors) had in July declared that their region must produce Nigeria’s next president.

However, their northern counterparts have insisted that voters should be allowed to decide on Buhari’s successor as according to them, the idea of a rotational presidency is unconstitutional.

As the game of suspense envelops the PDP, some analysts believe that zoning of the party’s national chairmanship to the North is part of an alleged plot by some governors of the party to stop Atiku’s bid to contest the 2023 election.

However, the questions over the unfolding drama are: Who is afraid of Atiku, will the former vice-president jettison his 2023 presidential ambition or look for another platform to actualize his dream if he loses out in the PDP?

While the Waziri Adamawa is the only one to provide answer(s) to the puzzle, analysts believe that he would be guided by the implications of the choice he makes. The 2023 general election is likely to be Atiku’s last chance at the presidency.

He is 74 and would be 76 during the next polls. If he bows out of the race, it means that he would possibly wait for another eight years (2031), when he would be 84 and the question over this option is: Will the former vice-president still have the strength to run for Africa’s most populous country’s plum job at 85?

Another factor that may guide the former vice-president in taking a decision on the 2023 presidency is the power shift arrangement between the north and southern parts of the country.

On paper, power is expected to shift to the southern part of the country after Buhari, who hails from the North as Atiku. Given this scenario, many are wondering whether Atiku, who has preached equity and fairness over the years, will allow his ambition to truncate the power shift arrangement that has helped to stabilize the polity though not constitutional.

Apparently, reacting to the perceived plot against him as well as giving a hint that he is not going to give up without a fight, Atiku, who addressed members of the PDP NEC at last Thursday’s meeting, posited that the geopolitical zone of the president is not the solution to the problems of the country. His words:

“The PDP has the right to determine its rules and how the party should be governed; the people of Nigeria also have the right to determine who governs them.

“Where the president comes from has never been the problem of Nigeria. I can cite examples; neither will it be the solution. There is no such thing as a president from Southern Nigeria or a president from Northern Nigeria.

There is only one — a president from Nigeria, for Nigeria and by Nigerians. “Talking about inclusion, I will like to see a new National Working Committee of our party that has sizeable numbers of youths and women.

The decision of NEC today (Thursday) will either see us PDP in the Villa in 2023 or not. Since the inception, this party has faced serious challenges and has risen above sentiment to solve those challenges and move forward.”

While Atiku’s belief that Nigerians and not the PDP’s zoning arrangement will determine who governs them, the spokesperson of the party’s 2019 Presidential Campaign Council, Segun Sowunmi, is of the view that the main opposition party will not stop the former vice-president’s 2023 ambition on the basis of zoning of its ticket to the southern part of the country.

He said that “zoning is an administrative suggestion not backed by law,” adding that a political party cannot be led on the decision of 13 governors despite the multi-lateral interests of various regions and groups across the country.

He further explained that the Bala Mohammed committee has consulted stakeholders across the country, observing that in the spirit of the current situation in the country, the party should leave the issue of zoning open to different parts of the country.

“Atiku is more of a consensusbuilding candidate, and with all the issues in the country at the moment, we need someone with his level of competence. Nigeria needs someone who understands how to exit debt, a unifier and someone who can calm various regions down.”

Speaking in the same vein, Atiku Support Organisation (one the groups rooting for the former vice-president), said the recommendation of the Ugwuanyi committee, which was ratified by the PDP NEC “negates in all fairness, the entrenched principle of equity, fairness, and justice in the party as captured in article 7, section 7.2C of the PDP constitution.”

No doubt, permutations have dominated the political space ahead of the 2023 elections, but politics being a game of the possible in which nothing is foreclosed, the belief of most analysts is that the former vice-president is not a neophyte to the kind of political intrigues presently playing out in the main opposition party.

