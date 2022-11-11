2023: Atiku foresees quick resolution of crisis with Wike, others

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence that the disagreement with members of the integrity governors led by Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, would soon be resolved. Director, Strategic Communications of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation Chief Dele Momodu, at a conference, said the governors would join the Atiku campaign in a matter of days.

Momodu said the party have been trying to reconcile with the aggrieved members, and expressed hope that “in the next couple of days and weeks, all of us will be able to work as one family. “PDP is the biggest political family in Africa and we want it to remain so.” He added that the peace effort initiated by the presidential candidate, was beginning to yield results. “Atiku is a man of peace, a man of few words; even if someone abuses him he will never trade words with anybody.

