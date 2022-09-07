News Top Stories

2023: Atiku gearing up for presidential campaign

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is getting set for the kick-off of his campaign despite the crisis rocking the party over his choice of running mate. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to lift the ban on campaign for presidential and National Assembly elections on September 28. The PDP – which has been dogged with internal crisis following the insistence of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other party leaders from the South on restructuring the leadership of the party to refle national composition, has fixed the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for tomorrow. The meeting is expected to consider and adopt list of members of the presidential campaign council. A party source disclosed that three names will be presented to NEC members for consideration as directorgeneral of the campaign. He listed the names to include former Osun State governor, Brig-Gen Olagunsoye Oyinlola (rtd), Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. “Many party members will prefer a southerner to head the campaign council because of what is happening in the party at the moment. PDP is not a regional or sectional party; we are a national party,” he said. It was, however, gathered that the position will be ceded to the Rivers State governor to nominate, as part of the reconciliation process. “That is why Ugwuanyi is included in the list, because he is working with him,” the source explained. He further stated that if Wike fails to nominate his preferred candidate within 10 days, the party might go for the former Osun State governor. Meanwhile, Atiku continued with his consultations with groups and associations within the PDP with a meeting with former presiding officers of the House of Representatives. He had earlier met with the party’s governorship candidates over the weekend. The candidate said in his verified social media handle, after the meeting with former presiding officers: “The meeting afforded a double advantage of seeking their support in building a grassroots network for our upcoming campaign. “The second benefit is that it provides a legislative insight into some of the reforms we shall work through. Altogether, it was a well-spent afternoon, and I thank them all for honouring my invitation.” The PDP presidential candidate has appointed Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, as one of his campaign spokesmen.

 

He had earlier appointed Senator Dino Melaye and Daniel Bwala as spokespersons, in addition to other appointments as his social media handlers. A press statement by Paul Ibe said Aniagwu’s appointment takes immediate effect, “with the responsibility, among others, to keep the electorate up to speed with happenings in the presidential campaign. “Aniagwu is a veteran broadcaster with over two decades experience in the media industry. “He joins other appointees who had been announced earlier as spokespersons to the campaign.” Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation (AACO) also said it has not  authorised Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) to hold a fund-raising on behalf of the PDP candidate. The campaign organisation said in a statement that the organisation is not known to Atiku or the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation “The general public is hereby notified that the aforementioned Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora is not in any way affiliated or related to Atiku Abubakar and the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, and has not been mandated or authorised in any way whatsoever to represent the candidate or his campaign in any matter whatsoever.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

