2023: Atiku hails Wike’s camp for in-house fighting prowess

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

The 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the camp of the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for remaining in the party to resolve their grievances despite instigations and enticement by detractors from the opposition.
Atiku, the former Vice President, maintained that the crisis rocking the party would soon become a thing of the past as the party prepares to flag-off its campaign at Uyo on October 10.
His campaign spokesman, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on a popular television station, Tuesday said the party’s reconciliation efforts have started to yield good fruits.
He said his principal and his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and other leaders of the party have worked hard to resolve all contending issues to enable the party forge a common front and win.

 

