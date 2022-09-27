2023: Atiku hits Wike, appoints Secondus adviser

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has appointed six special advisers to strengthen his presidential campaign team.

In an apparent indication that he would no longer seek reconciliation with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Atiku made former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, his Technical Adviser.

Wike had engineered Secondus’ removal as national chairman last year, and got his ward in Rivers State to suspend him, and later expelled him from the party. Apart from Secondus, two former presidents of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim and Abubakar Bukola Saraki, also made the list.

In a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku appointed Saraki a Special Envoy and Senator Anyim Special Adviser. Also appointed as special advisers are former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau; former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Senator Ehigie Uzamere.

In a related development, former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Atiku as the hope and aspiration of Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan during an interactive session ith journalists in Abuja said Atiku best understands the nuances of the country, adding that he is endowed with the required experience, capacity, presence of mind as well as the national acceptance needed to move the nation forward.

According to him, most Nigerians across the divides strongly believe in the PDP’s candidate “as the desired leader to salvage and move our nation forward.

“I am not talking of social media or computer-generated indices here. I am talking of organic followership and raw data from the field, which will reflect as we go into the elections. “In the last couple of months, I have visited various parts of the country to gauge the feelings and disposition of Nigerians towards the 2023 presidential election.

“I have visited the six geopolitical zones and listened to Nigerians, including leaders of thought and especially the youths.”

Ologbondiyan lamented that the last seven years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration have been replete with tales of terrorism, mass killings, anguish, pains and untold hardship, adding that the nation cannot survive if the APC is allowed to remain in office a day beyond May 29, 2023.

