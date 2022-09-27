News Top Stories

2023: Atiku hits Wike, appoints Secondus adviser

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has appointed six special advisers to strengthen his presidential campaign team.

In an apparent indication that he would no longer seek reconciliation with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Atiku made former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, his Technical Adviser.

Wike had engineered Secondus’ removal as national chairman last year, and got his ward in Rivers State to suspend him, and later expelled him from the party. Apart from Secondus, two former presidents of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim and Abubakar Bukola Saraki, also made the list.

In a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku appointed Saraki a Special Envoy and Senator Anyim Special Adviser. Also appointed as special advisers are former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau; former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Senator Ehigie Uzamere.

In a related development, former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Atiku as the hope and aspiration of Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan during an interactive session ith journalists in Abuja said Atiku best understands the nuances of the country, adding that he is endowed with the required experience, capacity, presence of mind as well as the national acceptance needed to move the nation forward.

According to him, most Nigerians across the divides strongly believe in the PDP’s candidate “as the desired leader to salvage and move our nation forward.

“I am not talking of social media or computer-generated indices here. I am talking of organic followership and raw data from the field, which will reflect as we go into the elections. “In the last couple of months, I have visited various parts of the country to gauge the feelings and disposition of Nigerians towards the 2023 presidential election.

“I have visited the six geopolitical zones and listened to Nigerians, including leaders of thought and especially the youths.”

 

Ologbondiyan lamented that the last seven years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration have been replete with tales of terrorism, mass killings, anguish, pains and untold hardship, adding that the nation cannot survive if the APC is allowed to remain in office a day beyond May 29, 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CACOVID commits N100bn to equip police, build 44 stations

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Chris Ugwe

…to empower 4m youths with N150bn jobs Emefiele: Pandemic response has gulped N43.3bn Dangote: We’ll empower youths with skills The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has pledged to spend over N100 billion for the procurement of equipment and gadgets for the Nigerian Police over the next two years as part of its contribution to “fully modernize” […]
News

Nothing evil about Kayanmata aphrodisiac – Elohor Ovite

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In recent times, the number of people in the business of aphrodisiacs has greatly increased, leading to several speculations and postulations. Interestingly enough, women seem to be dominating the terrain, raising questions over herbs they use. The most common herb which has come under scrutiny is the Kayanmata herb used by many., Speaking recently in […]
News

Minister calls for establishment of more arbitration institutions

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has called for the establishment and strengthening of more arbitration institutions in line with international standards. This, according to him, will also ensure parties adhere to the awards that may be issued from such institutions. Towards this end, he suggested that more institutions like the Lagos Regional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica