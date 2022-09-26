News

2023: Atiku hits Wike, appoints Secondus adviser

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Ologbondiyan: He understands Nigeria best

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has appointed six special advisers to strengthen his presidential campaign team.

In an apparent indication that he would no longer seek reconciliation with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the candidate has made former PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus his Technical Adviser.

Wike had engineered Secondus’ removal as National Chairman last year, first getting his ward in Rivers State to suspend him, and then later expelling him from the party.

Apart from Secondus, two former presidents of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim and Abubakar Bukola Saraki, also made the list.

In a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe, Atiku appointed Saraki a special envoy while Senator Pius Anyim a Special Adviser.

Also appointed as special advisers are former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Senator Ehigie Uzamere.

In a related development former National Publicity Secretary of the party Kola Ologbondiyan, described Atiku as the hope and aspiration of Nigerians.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

