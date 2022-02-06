News Top Stories

2023: Atiku in dilemma over S'East

A former Vice President and a presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, is currently in a dilemma over the position of the South-East geo-political zone that it was its turn to produce the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Atiku, who had previously failed in the presidential race in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019, is currently aiming at the fifth shot at the presidential contest, with the hope that he would win it.

 

He would be beating the record of Buhari, who ran three times and won it at the fourth attempt. Sunday Telegraph gathered from competent sources yesterday that the insistence of the South- East on the presidency was a worry to Atiku, who believes that 2023 would provide him the last opportunity to win the seat, which he had wanted since 2003.

 

It was gathered that Atiku, who believes that the only obstacle to his 2023 project was picking the PDP ticket, has been reaching out to leaders in the South-East, with a view to convincing them on the need to support his presidency, which he believes would pave the way for a one-term tenure and hand over power to the South- East. It was gathered that to this end, Atiku met with his running mate in 2019 and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi last week.

 

Although details of the meeting were sketchy as at the time of this report, sources close to Atiku said that the meeting was along the lines of making South-East leaders have an understanding with Atiku. Said a source: “He (Atiku) has been meeting with leaders of the South-East on his presidential aspiration.

 

It is not that he hasn’t met other leaders but you can see that he met with former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida last week. But he believes that the North-East and the South-East are faced with the same problem and none of them can do it alone.

“So, he has been appealing to leaders of the zone to allow him to go in 2023, with the hope that the South-East would succeed him. But obviously, not everyone sees his reason. But note that the most important thing for the Waziri Adamawa is to pick the PDP ticket first.”

 

However, Sunday Telegraph gathered that should Atiku pick the ticket of the PDP, he would be picking a sitting governor of the party as his running mate. It was learnt that Atiku’s reason for choosing a sitting governor is to ensure that he breaks the ranks of governors of the party, who have a firm grip of the machinery as at now. Said a close source:

“You know, for instance, that Governor Aminu Tambuwal has declared to run. You also know that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is interested in the race. Although he said he does not want to be Vice President to anybody, you don’t know what can happen after the primaries. So, we believe that if we take a sitting governor as our running mate, we would have broken the resistance of some of the die-hards.

 

At worst, we split the governors into two different camps.” It was also gathered that Atiku is not happy with governors of the party in the South-East, whom he believed betrayed him in 2019 and delivered 25 per cent votes to Buhari. A source told Sunday Telegraph:

 

“In 2019, the agreement he had with those governors was to deny Buhari 25 per cent votes in the East. Atiku believed that with that, he would be forced into a runoff with Buhari. But to his shock, the PDP governors in the East struck a compromise with Buhari and gave him 25 per cent of the votes.

 

That killed Atiku’s dream. You know politicians hardly forget. Atiku doesn’t trust those governors now.” Sunday Telegraph learnt that Atiku has penciled down a S’South governor, who would serve as a bridge between the East and the S’South as his most likely running mate.

It was further gathered that the former Vice President is currently fine-tuning his policy documents, while believing that the 2023 battle might be between him and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Atiku is also said to be in close contact with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, hence the regular presence of Otunba Oyewole Fasawe around the former Vice-President. Fasawe is Obasanjo’s Man Friday.

 

