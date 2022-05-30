2023: Atiku leads PDP rebuilding process

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun the process of healing the wounds and reconciling aggrieved members who felt hurt in its just concluded primaries and congresses. The party’s presidential candidate for next year’s election Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is leading the reconciliation team.

There was disaffection among the PDP members in the nomination of candidates for 2023 elections, resulting in mass defection, especially in the South-eastern part of the country.

Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, left the party and picked the senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Abia South after he failed in his gubernatorial aspiration. Abaribe also resigned his minority leadership position.

The mass movement of PDP members from South East was triggered by the resignation of former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi, who was a leading PDP aspirant, and his defection from the party to the Labour Party. Many other party members who contested the primaries felt short changed, and either defected or threatened to defect from the PDP.

Notable among them is former deputy governor of Sokoto State Muktar Shagari who accused the PDP of failure to reward loyalty. Shagari had been a member of PDP since inception, and in 2007, ceded his governorship ticket to Alhaji Magatakawa Wamako, who defected from the then All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to PDP, at the request of the party.

The former deputy governor was denied the PDP governorship ticket for Sokoto State Atiku, who emerged the PDP candidate in the late hours of Saturday, after a keenly contested election, it was learnt, had reached out to party members threatening to defect, and appealed for patience.

The former vice president had in his acceptance speech appealed to members of the party who have left to reconsider their position and explore the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanism.

“We are willing, we are ready. The leadership of the party, our governors, and myself, to make sure that their grievances are resolved in the party. “There are internal mechanisms to resolve all disputes in this party.

Let us make use of those internal mecha- nisms to resolve our disputes in our party, instead of going to various law courts, and getting contradictory rulings that are contradictory judgements. It is not going to augur well for the growth of this country,” he stated.

A party source revealed that the healing process would begin with the aspirants who contested the presidential primary with the candidate. Four of the aspirants withdrew from the race, faulting the process for the conduct of the May 28 National Convention, part of which was monetisation and the compilation of the list of delegates for the convention.

The last minute withdrawal of Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for Atiku, the eventual winner of the primary, confirmed ethno-religious factors in the contest.

One of the aspirants, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, in his congratulatory message to Atiku, expressed shock that “consideration for voting the PDP presidential candidate was not based on burning national issues and how to resolve them, but still on the old primordial sentiments.”

But Atiku said he is “ready to cooperate and work with them and give them a sense of belonging in this party and in our next government.”

It appeared that the party has begun the healing process with cancellation of party primaries in Ebonyi State. The outcome of the primaries has been in contention but the extension of time by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conduct of primaries, by six days has given the PDP the opportunity to resolve the crisis arising from the primary.

The National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, in a statement Sunday, said the National Working Committee (NWC) approved the cancellation of the state and National Assembly as well as the governorship primaries, and said a new date would be announced for the exercise.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...