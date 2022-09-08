News

2023: Atiku, Obi, others no threats –Tinubu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he is not worried about the threat posed by candidates. Tinubu stated this yesterday at the APC National Secretariat of APC (Buhari House) in Abuja when he came for a consultative meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC). His running mate Kashim Shettima; the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Director General; Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong; House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; PCC Secretary James Faleke; and Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi were also present.

According to Tinubu, they were at the secretariat to fine-tune the campaign structure ahead of the campaign. Fielding questions from reporters, the former Lagos State governor said: “We are not threatened; we are committed and we are very proud of ourselves, we are in an orderly manner, we are committed to democratic principles and values; we are not bickering in any way and you know that. “Can you say that of the other parties? “We are not spilling fake statistics and wrong figures, can you say that of other parties? Well, we are what we are, a progressive party.”

 

