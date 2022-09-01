News

2023: Atiku-Okowa unleash ‘RESET Nigeria’ on Delta

Posted on

The Atiku/Okowa PDP New Generation yesterday unleashed a ‘RESET Nigeria’ rally on Asaba, the Delta state capital, to launch its officials across the 25 local government areas of the state for the rescue Nigeria pursuit of the party in 2023. At the occasion, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his Senior Special Political Adviser, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, in company of the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, his counterpart in Girls Child, MrsNkechiChukwurah, and the 2023 governorship candidate of the party Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, said the timehascometoenthronegood governance for a united, peacefulandprogressiveNigeria.

The governor urged the mammothcrowdof Nigerian youths, dressed in RESET attire, the Director-General of the group, Alhaji Abdullahi Mammood, the Chairman, National Strategic Committee of the group, Mrs Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, member, National Executive, Barr Marylyn Okowa Daramola, state Coordinator, Hon Efe Ani, to resist the APC-led government.

 

Our Reporters

