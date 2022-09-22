Charles Aniagwu is the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation and Commissioner for Information in Delta State.
2023: Atiku only candidate ready to rescue Nigeria’s economy, says Aniagwu

The spokesman of the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said his principal remains the only candidate that has adequately prepared for the rescue Nigeria project from the current economic quagmire as from 2023. Aniagwu, who doubles as the Delta State Commissioner for Information, said the party would continue to stay on the trajectory of the real issues that agitate the minds of Nigerians. He maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was more than ready to shun campaigns of calumny but embrace issuebased campaigns for the general elections.

He Atiku would return the country to an era where Nigerians could sleep with both eyes closed, an era when the Naira was more stable and when a bag of rice was affordable. Aniagwu on a popular TV station, said since PDP was well abreast with the challenges bedeviling the country to campaign, win and hit the ground running would not be the qualms.

He made bold to say that, Nigerians can testify that his principal has no health impediment hence he will be able to carry out the electoral promises he has put the table. He said only those who lacked requisite informa-tion on the nation’s backwardness would resort to insulting fellow contenders. He said: “It is important for every Nigerian to appreciate the fact that we must remain on the issues that our people are contending with.”

 

