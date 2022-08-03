2023: Atiku our old customer –APC Chair

Former National Vice Chairman, South South of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta, has dismissed as a threat the candidature of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in next February’s presidential election. According to him, “the PDP presidential candidate is an old customer of APC, as the party defeated him in 2019.”

Eta, who spoke at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja yesterday added, however, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi is the person to watch. Eta admitted that Obi has become a hero among Nigerian youths, adding that the emergence of Obi is a paradigm which the ruling party must deal with in the 2023 general election. Speaking on the support for Obi, Eta said Nigerian youths are angry and rightly so, hence the ruling party must find ways to address the concerns of the youths ahead of 2023. In addition, he warned that Nigeria is a youthful country, which makes it imperative for APC to consider the disenchantment of the youths in governance.

Speaking on the threats of Peter Obi and Baba-Datti Ahmed, Itah said: “Obi is a paradigm that APC needs to deal with. But I will tell you this. The APC is very happy to have Obi around because he is eating up the PDP votes in the South East and the South South.

He is just leaving the APC and the Labour Party to contest the votes in the South East and South South. “Obi is also very popular in the metropolitan Abuja and Lagos. But besides that, in the rural areas of Nigeria, nobody knows him. You go to Zanguru or Zangon Kattaf, and ask who Obi is, and probably most people in those localities mistake him for a trader somewhere. But, he is a phenomenon in the South South and South East, metropolitan Abuja and Lagos, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube,” he said. In addition, he said: “The youths are angry, and they have every right to be angry, but unfortunately for the youths, they have been looking for a hero, and they have found in Peter Obi a hero, but it is sad because Peter Obi is the antithesis of everything the youths should be looking for, but they have found him and that is why I said APC should be looking at a new paradigm.”

On the threats which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) poses to APC, Eta said: “Atiku Abubakar is an old customer, we have dealt with the issue of Atiku Abubakar for a long time and we are going to deal with his issue once again. He comes with no new tricks, we know his tricks and we are going to deal with that politically.” He said further that it would be a disaster of monumental proportions if Tinubu were not to be the next President of Nigeria, adding: “But we do not have any apprehension as to whether he will lose. We are waiting for the work to start in September and we are also waiting for the elections to commence in February, and by the Grace of God, we shall be witnessing the swearing in of Tinubu as the President of Nigeria. “I have no doubts at all, I know that our work is cut out for us, it is not going to be work in the park, we have a new paradigm that we must deal with. We have new issues in Nigeria that we must deal with.”

